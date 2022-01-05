The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 259 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 505 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 204 probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 450, leaving the state with 1,768 active cases.
Teton County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 348; Laramie County had 293; Albany County had 204; Natrona County had 184; Uinta had 152; Fremont had 101; Campbell had 99; Sheridan had 75; Sweetwater had 73; Park had 48; Lincoln had 43; Johnson had 23; Goshen had 22; Carbon had 21; Washakie had 16; Sublette had 15; Platte had 13; Crook had nine; Converse had eight; Weston had seven; Big Horn and Hot Springs had five, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming in March 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 118,098 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 114,756 have recovered.