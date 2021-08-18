CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 140 on Tuesday to total 2,223.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the state received reports of 249 new laboratory-confirmed and 163 new probable cases on Tuesday.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 256 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving it with 2,223 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 374; Natrona County had 342; Campbell County had 239; Uinta County had 180; Fremont County had 157; Teton had 125; Sheridan had 122; Albany had 101; Park had 92; Sweetwater had 89; Carbon and Converse had 67; Lincoln had 61; Platte had 40; Goshen had 38; Big Horn and Johnson had 26; Weston had 24; Washakie had 18; Crook had 14; Hot Springs had nine; Sublette had eight, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties. Campbell County had the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by Natrona County with 32.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 69,356 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.
Of the 57,511 confirmed cases, 763 have involved the Delta variant.
Health Department figures show 66,324 people have recovered.