CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 69 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 1,616 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Saturday through Monday, along with 363 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the department said, the reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases went up by 1,910, leaving the state with 5,509 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 1,161; Natrona County had 786; Fremont County had 612; Sweetwater had 462; Campbell had 430; Albany had 315; Sheridan had 287; Carbon had 260; Teton had 221; Goshen had 152; Park had 128; Uinta had 101; Lincoln had 87; Washakie had 84; Converse had 64; Sublette had 62; Crook and Weston had 55; Platte had 47; Johnson had 46; Hot Springs had 40; Big Horn had 31, and Niobrara had 23.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 146,505 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 139,371 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for coronavirus treatment increased by five over the weekend to stand at 165 on Monday.
The highest number of COVID patients, 56, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 42.