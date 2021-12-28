CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 27 over the long holiday weekend.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 319 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday and reports of 63 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 409, leaving the state with 991 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases at 200; Laramie County had 164; Uinta County had 130; Natrona had 89; Campbell had 59; Sweetwater had 49; Sheridan had 45; Fremont had 43; Albany had 42; Carbon and Lincoln had 29; Park had 24; Goshen had 20; Big Horn and Washakie had 12; Weston had 11; Sublette had eight; Platte had seven; Johnson had five; Niobrara had four, and Converse, Crook and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new active and probable cases brought to 114,624 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 112,107 have recovered.