CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased Wednesday to levels not seen since early December.
Figures from the state Health Department’s regular coronavirus update showed the number of active cases in the state increased by 714 to total 4,153, the highest number seen since Dec. 9, when the total stood at 4,974.
The update showed the state received reports of 621 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, along with 250 new reports of probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 157.
Natrona County, which saw its confirmed case total grow by 120 on Wednesday, continued to lead the state for active cases with 756; Laramie County had 449; Campbell County had 369; Sweetwater had 282; Fremont had 276; Uinta had 263; Sheridan had 247; Lincoln had 177; Teton had 166; Albany had 164; Park had 159; Converse had 148; Hot Springs had 133; Platte had 99; Johnson had 92; Goshen had 85; Carbon had 71; Washakie had 53; Crook had 42; Big Horn and Weston had 36; Sublette had 31, and Niobrara had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 of Wyoming’s counties. The 120 new cases in Natrona County was the highest number reported Wednesday. Campbell County had 78 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 76,007 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 70,996 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness continued to grow Wednesday, increasing to 198 from 194 on Tuesday. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients, 48, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 39.