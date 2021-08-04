The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew to more than 1,000 on Tuesday, the highest number recorded since early February.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed that the state had 1,058 active cases on Tuesday, an increase of 79 from Monday and the highest total seen since Feb. 4, when the tally stood at 1,069.
The department reported it received 162 new reports of laboratory-confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, along with 75 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 148.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 229; Natrona County had 119; Fremont County had 94; Campbell County had 83; Uinta had 78; Sweetwater had 59; Albany had 51; Converse and Teton had 45; Carbon had 39; Sheridan had 36; Lincoln had 35; Park had 31; Platte had 26; Goshen had 19; Sublette had 17; Big Horn had 16; Crook had 11; Weston had nine; Johnson had eight; Hot Springs and Washakie had three, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties Tuesday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 39, followed by 17 in Teton County.
The new reports of confirmed and probable cases brought to 65,704 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 63,860 have recovered.
Ten more deaths linked to coronavirus
The deaths of another 10 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The deaths which occurred between April and within the last week brought the total number of Wyoming fatalities attributed to the illness to 786.
The deaths included four Laramie County men, all of whom were hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Other victims included a Campbell County man who was hospitalized in another state for treatment, an older Carbon County man who was also hospitalized and an older Fremont County man who died in April and was hospitalized in another state.
An older Platte County man who was hospitalized, a Sublette County man and an older Sweetwater County woman all died in July, the department said.
The announcement was made as department figures showed the state had 1,058 active cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number seen since early February.