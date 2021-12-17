The Carbon County Youth Crisis Center in Rawlins is expected to reopen in the next 60 days under new management.
With minimal discussion, the county commission agreed to spend $200,000 a year for a five-year management agreement to reopen the county-owned eight-bed facility.
The Carbon County community got an unexpected pre-Halloween in late October when the center was abruptly closed by its operator, Cathedral Home for Children of Laramie, which informed the county of its immediate closure.
That was a surprise for Carbon County officials, who said they weren’t given any notice by CHC of any potential issues that would result in its withdrawal as operator of the Crisis Center. As a result, the commissioners didn’t have an opportunity to develop a transition plan to deal with losing the center’s operator.
Because operation of the facility requires licensing from the state Department of Family Services, it had to close.
This past week, commissioners heard a 40-minute presentation of a plan to reopen the center with a new operator.
“We have all come to the conclusion that this is a facility that the community needs, and it is worth an investment in it to get it back open,” said commission chair John Johnson. “We were all taken aback, kind of punched in the gut, when (the closure) happened. It’s a travesty because those kids had to be uprooted.
“It broke our hearts. So, we are willing to make an investment to get it up and going and off the ground. We appreciate you guys coming in (from Sheridan) and offering your services.”
The new five-year agreement will be with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies based in Sheridan.
“We are probably the largest state and regional contractor with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Department of Family Services and Department of Health,” said Heath Steel, the agency’s executive vice president.
Volunteers of America is a tri-state organization with a $50 million budget and 421 employees that provides services in seven core areas in the three-state area of Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. Its offers services for veterans, homeless and corrections, as well as behavior health, youth an community.
“We have been very involved in youth services and we have partnered with Cathedral Homes over the years,” said Steel.
At a Rawlins City Council meeting the same evening, the city also agreed to a one-time payment of $25,000 to help get the Crisis Center reopened.
Sudden closure, sudden problems
Carbon County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis discussed the problem of the Crisis Center’s sudden closure in late October at some length during the commission meeting and the efforts of Commissioner Sue Jones to get it reopened.
Jones “started working hard on what viable options would be,” Davis said. “She has reached out across the state to (find) contractors (who could run the facility).
“Our Crisis Center has four crisis beds that are available that are funded (by the state), and four long-term or group home beds that are available. Currently there are eight beds in our existing building that are approved or licensed by the state.”
Davis outlined the options available to operate such a facility. One was to have the sheriff’s office run it, “like Laramie County does at a cost of about $1 million a year.”
Another would be to set up a board to run the facility, which “obviously setting up a board would take some time in addition to finding funding,” said Davis.
Finding another contractor to run the facility, like Cathedral Homes had done since it was built and opened in 2013, is another option. The advantage of using a contractor is there is already some money from the state available.
During the search for a new contractor, Jones reached out to Volunteers of America.
“When Commissioner Jones reached out, we were pretty reluctant (initially). We came down and toured your facility,” Steele said.
The tour changed that.
The finances
Davis outlined the county’s financial history with Cathedral Homes, which was originally paid $100,000 a year to run the facility when it first opened. Funding had been reduced to $50,000 a year in recent year.
“The ability of the county to staff this for the same cost is just not there,” Davis said.
Volunteers of America is willing to take a risk in operating the small facility, she said. If the county only funds the facility at the previous level of $50,000 and V of A receives available state funding, it would have an annual budget of $136,000.
“They would be upside down in running it,” Davis said.
“I am not going to pull any punches. We’ve got a numbers issue,” Steel said.
According to state rules, more than six beds in a facility means doubling the staff without being able to double your income from the state, he said. Also, the Department of Family Services pays less for each client than it does for the V of A in Sheridan. The agency’s experience and relationship with state officials has helped with that.
“We were able to negotiate with the DFS and get that rate in line with what our rate is in Sheridan,” he said. “We were (also) able to negotiate some one-time dollars to help.
“It is an economy of scale. You have an eight-bed facility. You are now going to get $117 a day for each youth. I am paying quite a bit more than that to stay at the Holiday Inn Express in Rawlins tonight.”