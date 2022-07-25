CHEYENNE – As more Wyomingites, not to mention lawmakers and policy experts, are increasingly focused on how to prevent suicides, Cheyenne Frontier Days says it is doing its part.
CFD on Thursday announced a campaign aimed at participants and attendees of its events. The organization said it got help from country musician Garth Brooks "in promoting a campaign built around the role of the rodeo Pick Up Man in the arena."
This development comes as Wyoming and other states throughout the country are poised to potentially benefit from a first-ever national suicide prevention hotline. The number is 988, and it was the subject of a story online and on page A1 of Friday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper.
The new CFD initiative says it encourages people to “reach out to a Pick Up Man or be a Pick Up Man for someone in need.” As CFD itself acknowledges, people can now use the new, nationwide 988 phone number. "Individuals who see friends, family members or neighbors struggling with mental health are encouraged to reach out," it said.
“Our western culture of independence and self-reliance may inhibit people from seeking help, or people from offering help,” said CFD CEO Tom Hirsig in a news release. “In rodeo, we call the pick up man a lifesaver in the arena. Every cowboy knows the pick up man is out there to help, to give a hand. And the athletes do not hesitate to reach out for help. We want everyone to use that example in their lives.”
A public service announcement with Brooks will be played during the rodeo and night shows.
"You need a great pick up man," Brooks says in a PSA. "This is all about reaching out. Whether you are the one who needs the help. Or you are the one who can give the help."
The campaign explicitly says it acknowledges that suicide rates in the Rocky Mountain West are among the highest in the nation. In fact, Wyoming has had on a per-capita basis the highest rate, among all states.
"Check in with your buddies," Brooks advises people in the PSA. "The Western way of life is not an easy one, so therefore a lot of suicides happen in our way of life."