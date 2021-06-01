CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced Sunday morning that it will be closed to the public until further notice.
The shelter has essential staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release emailed to media by CEO Sue Castaneda. By following quarantine procedures, that leaves the shelter with a staff shortage, and it is unable to be open.
"Be assured that the pets currently in our care are being well taken care of and loved upon," Castaneda said in the release.
Many staff members have been vaccinated, but due to the circumstances, the shelter will be returning to all staff wearing masks and other increased precautions to ensure that once the staff returns healthy, the shelter can remain open moving forward, Castaneda said.
Animal Control officers are available at the request of another law enforcement agency only. Patrons can email aco@caswyo.org, and requests will be followed upon reopening. For lost and found pets, please utilize the shelter's After Hours Lost and Found Facebook page.