2023 Pick-up Man Campaign

Yellow feathers help start the conversation around suicide prevention in Cheyenne Frontier Days' Pick-up Man Campaign.

CHEYENNE – Last year, Cheyenne Frontier Days initiated a targeted effort to increase suicide awareness and prevention within the cowboy, rodeo and western community. Built around the role of the pick-up man in the arena, CFD worked with country music superstar Garth Brooks to create a unique public service video and message. The effort touched hearts within CFD, Cheyenne and the rodeo community across the country.

The effort utilized yellow feathers – a national sign of suicide prevention and awareness. CFD organizers encouraged volunteers and visitors to wear the yellow feathers to demonstrate an understanding of the need to decrease suicides in our community.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus