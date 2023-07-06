CHEYENNE – Last year, Cheyenne Frontier Days initiated a targeted effort to increase suicide awareness and prevention within the cowboy, rodeo and western community. Built around the role of the pick-up man in the arena, CFD worked with country music superstar Garth Brooks to create a unique public service video and message. The effort touched hearts within CFD, Cheyenne and the rodeo community across the country.
The effort utilized yellow feathers – a national sign of suicide prevention and awareness. CFD organizers encouraged volunteers and visitors to wear the yellow feathers to demonstrate an understanding of the need to decrease suicides in our community.
The tag line “Reach out to a Pick-Up Man, Be a Pick-Up Man” recognizes the role the pick-up man plays in the rodeo arena – a lifesaver.
Local businesses can be part of the effort. For $20, businesses can purchase a bag of 100 yellow feathers. CFD will provide an easel-backed counter card display with a pocket to hold feathers for guests to pick up a feather for free to wear and support suicide prevention awareness solidarity.
Yellow feathers help start the conversation of bringing awareness to suicide prevention and highlighting the need to reach out when needed. Last year, CFD donated over $10,000 to local suicide prevention organizations.
Contact Renée at renee@cfdrodeo.com or call 307-778-1491 to join the 2023 Pick-up Man Campaign. Feathers and merchandising materials will be delivered to businesses mid-July.