CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as a Primary Heart Attack Center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, and is the only hospital in Wyoming to have this designation.
“It should give your community peace of mind knowing that your local hospital has met the requirements to be a Certified Heart Attack Center,” said Aaron Koehler, Wyoming Office of Emergency Services manager. “This shows that Cheyenne Regional Medical Center went above and beyond, and we are happy to recognize that.”
Dr. Abdur Khan, CRMC interventional cardiologist and medical director of CRMC’s cardiac catheterization lab, led the initiative for CRMC to become a PHAC, and to ensure that the hospital complies with PHAC requirements.
“Certification recognizes us as a health care organization that is committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” Khan said. “Our goal is to strengthen our structure, so that we can continue to improve the treatment of cardiac patients, with the goal of ensuring better outcomes.”
Certification was given after reviewers from The Joint Commission evaluated CRMC’s compliance with PHAC standards. Standards include the availability of round-the-clock cardiovascular expertise for emergencies and participation in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program and other quality improvement initiatives.
“This certification is a reflection of our entire team’s dedication and focus on providing outstanding care,” said Justin Knapp, clinical manager of CRMC’s cardiac catherization lab. “We love being able to serve our community in this way.”