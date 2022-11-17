CHEYENNE – College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as a “Digital Most Wired” hospital for the 10th consecutive year, according to a news release.
Health care organizations participating in the Most Wired program are certified as Level 1-10 based on the results of the annual CHIME survey. CRMC is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive Level 7 or higher for 2022.
“The CHIME survey is one of the tools we use to gauge our level of information technology and preparedness compared to other hospitals and health systems in our region,” said Jody Siltzer, CRMC’s executive director of information technology, in a news release. “Being rated at a Level 7 shows our health system’s ongoing commitment to delivering sophisticated and secure technology to our providers so that they can focus on providing quality care to our patients and community.”
Every health care organization participating in the Most Wired survey receives a customized report that evaluates analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, security, clinical quality/safety and patient engagement.
“The survey assesses how effectively health care organizations apply technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve patient safety and health outcomes,” Siltzer said.
More than 38,000 organizations from around the world participated in this year’s survey.