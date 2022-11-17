CRMC FILE

CHEYENNE – College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as a “Digital Most Wired” hospital for the 10th consecutive year, according to a news release.

Health care organizations participating in the Most Wired program are certified as Level 1-10 based on the results of the annual CHIME survey. CRMC is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive Level 7 or higher for 2022.

