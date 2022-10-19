CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Friday unveiled two renovated units it hopes will create positive experiences for new mothers and their families.
Community members were invited to tour the new Mother/Baby Unit, which includes larger labor and delivery rooms and postpartum rooms. The new neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, features seven separate rooms, whereas the current NICU is one large space.
“It was time for more space, and we wanted to help our families have an experience that was more spacious and offered some more calming components,” said Erin McKinney, CRMC’s clinical director of Women and Children’s Services. “Often, this is the first experience people have with the hospital is coming in to have their baby, and we have an opportunity to knock it out of the park here.”
The new units include eight labor and delivery rooms, two labor triage rooms, 12 postpartum rooms and seven NICU rooms, including two that can accommodate twins. There is also an operating room and a post-anesthesia care area.
Retired OB-GYN Dr. David Lind said his favorite feature of the renovation is the lighting. New labor rooms feature ceiling lights that can be calibrated via laser.
“We used to have to drag lights in – the emergency room rejects,” Lind said, recalling his experience working in the old Mother/Baby Unit and NICU.
Lind retired in December. “I missed it (the renovation) by a year,” he said.
About 1,200 babies are born at CRMC each year, according to the hospital.
“I’m always kind of excited to come to work, just because we’re a part of someone’s happiest day,” said Abbie Nordyke, a labor and delivery nurse. “I think now that we have a whole new, fresh space to do it in, I think morale is just up even further than it was.”
The hospital aims to have the service up and running in the new units by mid-December, said Robin Roling, the hospital’s chief operating officer. “We’ve got some little odds and ends that we need to tweak and finalize before we open, and that’ll give us (an) opportunity to get some of our new equipment in place, because we want to be as pristine as possible.”
The soon-to-be-former Mother/Baby Unit and NICU were built in 1988.
Much of the equipment used now in the care of mothers and their newborns didn’t exist then, Roling said. Larger rooms allow for all of this equipment while also giving families sufficient space to be comfortable. The new postpartum rooms are about 33% larger than current postpartum rooms, she said.
Roling estimated this project and an upcoming renovation of the hospital’s intensive care unit will cost about $21.5 million. This funding comes mainly from operating revenue, as well as from the CRMC Foundation. The hospital also occasionally receives funding from the state, and is applying for American Rescue Plan Act money.
The new ICU will be built in place of the current Mother/Baby Unit and NICU, located on the fifth floor. Construction on the new ICU will begin after the opening of the Mother/Baby Unit and NICU, Roling said.
The new Women and Children’s Services units are located on the hospital’s fourth floor. The postpartum care side was formerly the Transitional Care Unit, which ended services about three years ago. The new NICU space was the ortho-neuro unit, which was combined with the surgical unit and moved elsewhere.
Construction on the new Women and Children’s Services units began in approximately last June, Roling said. The design process took place in 2018 and 2019, but construction work was delayed by about a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the start of the pandemic, the design plan was adjusted to include additional air handling capacity in the case that patients needed to be isolated, Roling said.
Jordan James, the operations and events coordinator for the CRMC Foundation, is 13 weeks pregnant. She recently gave birth to another child in March at CRMC and said she’s excited to be able to use the new Mother/Baby Unit with her expected baby.
“It’s so much bigger – bigger showers, roomier, airier, brighter,” she said.
Her experience giving birth last time was “already a positive experience,” and the nurses were “amazing,” she said. James and others described the current Mother/Baby Unit as cavelike and dark, so she and others are excited to be a patient in and work in a brighter, more open space.
“It’s just much more positive to be able to have that big open space, to have that space available for mom and baby in the labor and delivery side, have showers you don’t have to squish yourself into, to be more comfortable on the postpartum side,” James said. “It’s so exciting.”