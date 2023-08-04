CHEYENNE — Gentle Touch Dental South officially opened on Tuesday, and although Dr. Tatiana Steele and her team won’t be able to see clients for another week or so, they are excited to bring this location to south Cheyenne.

“Everything north and west … there are enough dental offices there,” Steele said. “So south side was kind of neglected for a long time.”

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

