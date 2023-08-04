CHEYENNE — Gentle Touch Dental South officially opened on Tuesday, and although Dr. Tatiana Steele and her team won’t be able to see clients for another week or so, they are excited to bring this location to south Cheyenne.
“Everything north and west … there are enough dental offices there,” Steele said. “So south side was kind of neglected for a long time.”
Barriers to care are extensive and often personal, and for some people, the extra five- to 10-minute drive from their neighborhood is enough to discourage them from seeking care.
“I have hopes that we could have (an) impact on the lives of the people here in this neighborhood,” dental hygienist Jocelyn Rowley said. “… They were deprived of services here. Hopefully, the people in south Cheyenne will be encouraged to go and seek dental care.”
Gentle Touch Dental has seen an expansion in clients, which motivated the need for another location. Rather than just building this new location just like the original one on 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne, Steele wanted to take this opportunity to build an ideal treatment and work space with upgraded technology.
The facility wasn’t expected to be ready this early, and Rowley said that she thought it wouldn’t be open until December. Now, in under a year, this facility has been built from the ground up.
“Gentle Touch Dental has always been committed to continuing education. We are always seeking to further our knowledge and stay on top of the latest developments, techniques and technologies in the field of dental care,” Steele said in a news release. “The opening of our new office, Gentle Touch Dental South, allows us to invest in the latest technology, which enables us to continue to lead the region with our skills and services.”
According to 2015 data from the American Dental Association, 78% of the population in Wyoming lives in areas where there is at least one dentist per 5,000 people within a 15-minute travel time. Steele and her team are hoping to expand access to care in the Cheyenne area, including outside city limits.
“There is a lot of concern these days about having access to quality health care, including dental care,” Rowley said in the release. “It isn’t uncommon to see the majority of dental offices located in wealthier neighborhoods, even in Cheyenne. The decision to open Gentle Touch Dental South helps to ensure that everyone has access to the highest-quality dental care.”
Steele invested in several high-tech instruments and even a high-tech machine to clean those instruments to ensure a clean, healthy and accessible experience for patients.
Steele is still working on getting a sign put in front of her business so that it is visible from the road. She also hopes to put in a community garden and potentially even some playground equipment for the community.
“There are more things to come,” Steele said. “But I don’t think it prevents us from opening up and starting helping people.”
This new location opened on the 12-year anniversary of Steele’s first Gentle Touch Dental location. As someone who has been in the dental industry as both a hygienist and a dentist for several years, Steele has been invested in making this location a good place for employees, as well as patients.
“It’s great to have a dentist — a boss — who knows how hygiene works, how we work,” Rowley said. “She has more understanding.”
Steele attributes her success to not only her own hard work, but the support of the team around her. Her greatest hope for the business is that it continues to grow.
“Somebody said that I’m building an empire,” Steele said. “I don’t feel like I’m building, it’s just natural growth. If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
