CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health is continuing to offer a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to residents at risk of the disease and its effects.
Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, said residents participating in the program, which began last year, have seen successes with “a huge ripple effect in the quality of life for themselves and their families.”
It is a year-long, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, software application-based coaching and progress tracking. Participants are provided a smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.
Enrollment is free for any Wyoming adult resident who is at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, having a family history of this kind of diabetes, having a history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure or having high cholesterol.
“We know prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said in a news release. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it, so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”
Nolte suggested people try a simple online screening test to learn about their personal diabetes risk. It is offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.