“We put on autocrosses, car show and events like that over the summer. At the end of the year, when we’re all done, our board gets together to figure out how much money we have,” said Bill Croy, president of the Fast Cars and Foster Kids board.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show and Autocross is more than just a place for local residents to showcase their hot rods.
Each year, Fast Cars and Foster Kids strives to raise money to help children who are in the foster care system in Sweetwater County by raising money so they can by needed items.
“I get ahold of DFS (Department of Financial Services) and get a list of the foster parents. Then I find out roughly how many foster kids in foster care in SweetwaterCounty. Then, we will sit down and figure out the amount of money we have for each kid.”
Dozens of cars were showcased at the Sweetwater Events Complex over the weekend to raise money for the cause.
Each child will get their own dollar amount in the form of a WalMart gift card. They will have the chance to buy things like backpacks, clothes, diapers and whatever they need. They are encouraged to stay clear of the Xboxes and other toys because the program is designed to make sure the child gets what they absolutely need, Croy added.
“My wife and I used to do foster care and more than once, we had kids come to our door at 2 in the morning with everything they own and what they were wearing,” Croy said.