Ivinson Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby born in its new Women and Children Center, which opened Monday.
Alana O’Kalani Emery Douglass was born at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. She weighed 6, 5 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.
Her parents, Jealyn Brown and Devin Douglass, are excited to welcome her into the world. Alana is just 10 months younger than her brother, who was born in their home city of Cheyenne.
“We’re young parents,” Brown said. “Sometimes it can seem overwhelming and be scary. I always knew since I was a little girl that I wanted to be a mom and a homemaker and to be able to raise my kids in a great place.”
Brown is from Hawaii, where it is a tradition to give children a Hawaiian middle name. Alana’s middle name, O’Kalani, means “a beautiful awakening from the heavens” in the language.
Douglass is from Wyoming and was born in Ivinson Memorial Hospital himself. Alana’s second middle name, Emery, comes from her father’s side of the family, a name that has been passed down for generations.
Brown said she was surprised with the amenities offered in the new Women and Children center, which include flat-screen TVs, bathtubs with jets and a view of the mountains and University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium.
In addition to offering labor and delivery services, the new unit is home to gynecology, pediatrics and other related care. The updates include larger delivery rooms, family waiting rooms and other upgrades, said Ivinson spokesperson Breann May.
“The place was fabulous,” Brown said. “All the staff are super nice and really amazing. They are really accommodating and welcoming, and overall we had a really great experience.”