CHEYENNE – With COVID-19 hospitalizations spiking in Cheyenne over the past week, health care providers want the community to know that the pandemic isn’t over.
On Friday, 39 people with COVID-19 ages 6 through 90 were hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said Chief Operating Officer Robin Roling, up from 24 on Monday.
While she didn’t provide exact numbers, Roling said the hospital was seeing a greater number of young people than at this time last year.
As of Friday afternoon, all 24 beds on the hospital’s dedicated COVID floor were occupied, and an estimated eight beds elsewhere in the hospital where taken by COVID-19 patients. The hospital’s 15-bed intensive care unit was not full, and staff couldn’t immediately say how many were occupied by patients with the coronavirus.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, consistently in the top two with CRMC for number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state, reported 40 on Thursday.
Mandy Cepeda, director of marketing and public relations for the Casper hospital, said most of their patients with the virus were between 20 and 60 years old, but tended to be younger than they’d seen previously.
Dr. Kathlene Mondanaro, a hospitalist who treats adult patients in CRMC’s COVID unit and medical director for hospitalist services, said she expects the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at CRMC to go up.
“Looking at previous trends, looking at what is happening in other places in the country and, actually, not so far from us, the numbers tend to take a big jump up, stay high, maybe wax and wane a little bit – but not by a lot – and then gradually start to go down,” Mondanaro said. “And so I think this is the beginning of our peak – I hope, (our) peak. We can’t accommodate a whole lot more.”
CRMC staff “continue to deliver excellent care,” Roling said, but they’re tired.
And while Roling and Mondanaro thanked the community for its outpouring of support since the beginning of the pandemic, in ways like donating masks and other personal protective equipment, they said it’s time to contribute in a different way.
“Now, we really need people to consider wearing those masks themselves and considering vaccination, because the best way for us to get through this now is to reduce the number of infections that we’re seeing,” Roling said.
It’s not just about lowering case numbers, either. The more people who can avoid getting infected, the healthier the community will be in the long term, Mondanaro said.
“We don’t always know that somebody of ‘X’ age and otherwise good health is going to be just fine. We’ve had some surprises,” she said. “There have been a lot of people who have said after the fact, ‘I wish I’d gotten the vaccine, because maybe I wouldn’t have been so sick.’
“(Some people) are going to have a potential for complications long term, whether it’s the so-called long COVID syndrome or forever for the rest of their lives because their lungs have been so affected by COVID. I don’t think that people really want to be presumptuous.”
Mondanaro said the length of stay for a COVID patient is “extremely variable,” based on age, other health issues – also called comorbidities – a person has, and their vaccination status.
“For some people, it can be a couple of days, for some people it will be several weeks,” she said.
When asked about the argument that the virus’s death rate is “low,” which is often used as a justification for not taking preventative measures, like masking indoors and getting vaccinated, Mondanaro pushed back.
“I think if it’s your loved one that dies, it’s not low. It’s very personal,” she said. “I would say, collectively, we’ve done more death certificates in the last 18 months than some of us have done in our entire career combined. So, it may be low by the perception of the community, but for the family members and loved ones of the individual who died, it’s not low.”
She added that, in some cases, multiple members of the same family had been affected over the course of the pandemic.
Mondanaro emphasized that masking and getting vaccinated is the “wise and logical thing to do.” It prevents people from having to leave the workforce because of illness, and it reduces the risk of people infecting others. It also reduces the chance of themselves becoming infected with an illness that could potentially leave them with serious, lasting medical issues.
The hospitalist said she was part of a group of concerned health care professionals who attended a Thursday evening town hall hosted by Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo. Anticipating a discussion about masking, another physician and mother of school-aged children had asked health care providers in the community to come and encourage masking in schools, which Mondanaro said she supports.
“When my car needs to be fixed, I take it to the mechanic, who knows more about it than I do. Our hope is that people would have more trust in our recommendations and hear what the intention is, as opposed to assume that it’s malevolent, that it’s about taking away your rights as a parent,” Mondanaro said. “It’s not. Some of us are parents with children in the school system.
“We’re really just looking to keep people healthy and safe, short term and long term.”