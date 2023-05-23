CHEYENNE — On Oct. 15, Mary Billiter was being cleared for what oncologists believed was a cancerous mass in her pancreas.
That same day, her son, Cooper Pigg, had a knife to his wrist.
Pigg had turned 16 years old just two nights before, but the majority of early fall was a blur to him. For the past year, he had been devoting the majority of his strength and time to his mother, who was battling pancreatic cancer — undergoing chemotherapy that had made her 55 pounds lighter, nauseous to most foods and literally biochemically hazardous, in some cases.
“Cooper is the only one at home, so he was kind of burdened with it. I didn’t want him to be the caregiver,” Billiter says, sitting on their living room floor Friday afternoon. Her son sits on the couch beside her, listening and nodding as she tells her story.
“He just shouldered more than a 15-year-old should have to shoulder. We got a separate trash can just next to my bed. I couldn’t even get out of bed to get the medicine, and I’m telling you my bed’s here, and my dresser’s here,” she says as she motions to her side. “It’s not even a foot from me.”
“There was a red laminated biohazard trash can,” Pigg adds.
“I’m not joking. I got so toxic that if I threw up and it got splattered, it was so toxic that they couldn’t touch it,” Billiter continues. “They had to wear gloves just to be around me.”
It had become too much for Pigg, as he watched his mother rapidly deteriorate, his friend group turned against him, and the safe spaces in which he had once found solace began to disappear, leaving him with no means of escape.
Eight months later, watching the mother and son interact, it would seem as if the time had never occurred. They poke fun at one another, Billiter sharing the most recent antics and interests that Pigg has established with new friend groups over the latter half of the school year. Like any son would, he begs his mom to let him explain his side of the story, to which she smiles and lets her son lay out the account of his renewed interest in soccer.
This new reality is a stark contrast to that which Pigg conveyed in his submission for Wyoming Humanities’ statewide Letters About Literature contest. It was announced last month that Pigg had received the first-place award for grades 9-12 for his submission, “Tuesday People,” an account of his struggle with depression and near suicide during this tempestuous period in his young life.
His essay is a reflection on the book “Tuesdays With Morrie” by Mitch Albom. The book documents the author’s experience visiting with a former sociology professor and mentor, Morrie Schwartz, as he slowly dies of ALS.
It was the book Pigg read and cherished as he watched his mother endure a similar form of degradation. It was the book that saved Pigg’s life.
Their conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday covers much of what can be learned in his piece, but key distinctions are brought to light by simply being in the presence of the duo.
There’s the radiating sense of profound love for one another, evident in the recitation of memories, like Pigg readily preparing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for his mother when she couldn’t eat. It seems that nothing is off the table when Pigg shares his memory of carrying his mother, too weak to stand, to the bathroom, then turning to Billiter to remark that moving her “wasn’t that hard when you were a paperweight.”
Billiter joins in with similar jokes, but there’s a soft core beneath the jeers — one that Pigg explains in so many words.
“Everyone knows their mother is beautiful,” he begins, turning to Billiter. “The message there is that your mom’s your hero — the person you look up to.
“People have dads. I had a stepdad, and he left, my real dad was pretty absent, so it was my mom. She was like the man of the house for me. When you see her get humbled by something that she can’t control, and she’s coming to me, telling me that it’s her fault. It’s hard, (because) it’s not your fault, but it’s hard to say that things are gonna be all right when you don’t know that yourself.”
There was a point where it seemed as if things actually were going to be all right, a time in August when Billiter rang the bell at Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center, signaling the defeat of a cancer with a particularly high mortality rate. After all they had been through, including breast cancer in 2015 and a bout of pneumonitis caused by the chemotherapy spreading to her lungs, she was able to fulfill her goal of traveling to Chicago and dancing with her eldest son at his wedding.
But this is also when Pigg began to get “targeted” at the start of the school year. He struggles to remember exactly what he was thinking and feeling at the time, citing the antidepressants, high anxiety and severe insomnia that left him in a persistent daze.
He couldn’t fix his mom, he couldn’t fix his friends, and the pills doctors gave him for sleep didn’t work, he says.
Pigg felt powerless.
At this point in the conversation, Billiter stops him and tells him something she has kept from him until the right time.
“What Cooper doesn’t know is that while he was going through this on his birthday, I had a CT scan, and they found a mass.”
When Billiter had started chemotherapy on the original cancerous mass, it measured at around 20 millimeters. By the end of the treatment, it was roughly 7 millimeters.
“When I had this CT scan on Cooper’s birthday, the mass was in the inches,” she says.
It was Oct. 15, a rare time for a rainstorm in southeast Wyoming — “one of those rains that shakes everything it touches with such ferocity that it almost becomes serene,” Pigg wrote in his essay.
Billiter was in the middle of a therapy session. Her son was home, staring out the window “with a Leatherman knife” above his wrist, knowing that if he “cut north to south along the cardinal vein, the chances you succeed are 100 to 1.”
In the therapist’s office, Billiter received a call from the oncologists. The mass found in her pancreas was only scar tissue.
Around the same time, thunder rattled the house around Pigg, knocking something from the bookshelf and drawing his attention from the blade pressed into his skin. In the essay, he wrote of dropping the blade, grabbing a candle and moving to examine what had fallen.
Lying on the floor, inexplicably freed from where it had been tucked in his bookshelf, was “Tuesdays With Morrie,” the book that saved his life.
In November, Pigg wrote his submission for Letters about Literature in a 3 a.m. furor, but only after his mother encouraged him to do it. He didn’t return to the piece until weeks before the award was to be announced, watching as teachers and friends cried before him upon reading the three-and-a-half-page essay.
He doesn’t much remember writing the essay; he says he couldn’t even tell you who he was when he wrote it. However, he does remember that in the week following Oct. 15, he would begin to make significant changes in his life, like quitting his problematic high school speech and debate team in favor of later trying out for multiple sports and joining Sources of Strength, a program that focuses on youth mental health and suicide prevention.
Pigg also recently secured his first car and landed a summer job. He considers whether he’ll be going out with friends later that night.
Toward the end of the interview, he turns to his mom and smirks.
“We should definitely get some pizza tonight.”