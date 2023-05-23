Cooper Pigg and Mary Billiter

Cooper Pigg, left, and his mother Mary Billiter pose on the steps of their house on Friday afternoon. In April, Pigg won first place in the statewide Letters About Literature competition for an essay in which he shared his struggles with depression during his mother’s chemotherapy.

 Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — On Oct. 15, Mary Billiter was being cleared for what oncologists believed was a cancerous mass in her pancreas.

That same day, her son, Cooper Pigg, had a knife to his wrist.

