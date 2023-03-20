Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness

Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – Seventy-three patients were successfully evacuated from Granite Rehabilitation Wellness Center in less than five hours on Saturday.

Through a joint effort from Granite Rehab, CFR, AMR, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management staff, a patient triage/tracking and safety system was set up for residents as soon as the evacuation began, according to a news release.

