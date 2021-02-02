RIVERTON (WNE) — As efforts across the state to help prevent COVID-19 deaths and illnesses by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations continue, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has a request as well as a few key reminders for residents interested in receiving the vaccine.
WDH officials are strongly encouraging most people to get their vaccines within their own counties.
“Vaccine is being distributed largely based on population estimates. Going across county lines to receive vaccines can harm the other county’s ability to meet the needs of their own residents,” said Angie Van Houten, Community Health Section chief with WDH. “There are a few situations such as for certain workers employed in a different county from where they live that are understandable, but most people really should look to their own county’s resources.
“This is already a complicated effort for many reasons such as limited doses, specialized vaccine storage requirements and the need to target priority groups,” Van Houten continued. “When people go to other counties to get shots, it makes things tougher for everyone.”
The currently authorized vaccines require two doses for maximum protection.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said, “We want you to get both doses and part of our state and local efforts includes planning for two doses. “People will need to get their second doses in the same location where they get their first, which is another reason to stay closer to home.”