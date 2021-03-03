RAWLINS (WNE) – During the past year, new pet owners have come to realize something long-time owners have known for years, their adopted loved ones help them cope with loneliness and isolation.
Because of COVID-19, the pet industry has experienced a major sea change in the number of people seeking to adopt a pet. Retail stores, shelters and breeding facilities have reported a significant rise in the number of adoptions.
Shelter Animals Count, which runs a database that tracks shelter and rescue activity, analyzed pet adoptions during the pandemic. The group tracks approximately 500 rescue organizations across the United States.
It recorded 26,000 more pet adoptions in 2020 than in 2019 — a rise of about 15%.
Among those surveyed “4 Paws 4 Life” in Colorado nearly doubled the number of animals adopted during the first eight months of 2020, compared with a year earlier. Officials from Shelter Animals Count say that many people who adopted pets reported they needed “an emotional support animal” to survive the pandemic.
The rise in pet adoptions has become so extreme, the Washington Post and other news outlets have reported, that across the country there are shortages of animals to take home. Some shelters and rescue groups, the Post reported, are experiencing more than double the typical number of requests to adopt animals since the pandemic hit the United States.
At “Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions” in Nevada, nearly 500 cats were adopted in the first eight months of 2020, compared to 200 during the same time one year before.