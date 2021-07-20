CHEYENNE – Reports of more than 500 recoveries among people with laboratory-confirmed or probable coronavirus in the last week helped keep the number of active cases in the state largely in check, according to state figures.
Totals from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state had 576 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, an increase of 19 from July 12.
The update showed the state received reports of 439 new laboratory-confirmed and 50 new probable cases in the past week, offset by the reports of 543 recoveries.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 227; Sweetwater County had 39; Campbell County had 33; Uinta County had 28; Albany had 26; Natrona had 25; Converse and Teton had 22; Fremont had 21; Carbon had 20; Lincoln had 19; Park had 18; Sublette had 16; Platte had 15; Hot Springs had 10; Goshen had nine; Johnson and Washakie had six; Sheridan had five, and Big Horn, Crook, Niobrara and Weston all had two active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in every county during the week, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 170, followed by Albany County with 31.
The increase in laboratory-confirmed and probable cases brought to 63,709 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in the state.
Of those, 62,373 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.