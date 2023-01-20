Image one

Sweetwater County residents have the opportunity to give back by donating blood during the upcoming 15th annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Challenge Blood Drive this month.

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With the recent blood supply shortages, now is the perfect time to give back by donating blood.

According to a recent press release from Vitalant, the blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dropped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalent. It triggered a blood emergency for the nonprofit blood services provider.

