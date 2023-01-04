Sheridan Hospital-robotics

The new da Vinci Robotic-Assisted Surgery System is now available at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

 Sheridan Memorial Hospital/Courtesy

SHERIDAN—For health care professionals at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, most procedures focus on rectifying a health issue, minimizing complications and expediting recovery. A new technology now utilized at the hospital will aid in accomplishing those goals, hospital staff said.

Patients can now access the new da Vinci Xi Robot-Assisted Surgical System at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

