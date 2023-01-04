SHERIDAN—For health care professionals at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, most procedures focus on rectifying a health issue, minimizing complications and expediting recovery. A new technology now utilized at the hospital will aid in accomplishing those goals, hospital staff said.
Patients can now access the new da Vinci Xi Robot-Assisted Surgical System at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
According to hospital officials, patients who undergo procedures with the system experience shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time, reduced pain/discomfort, reduced scarring and reduced blood loss. The da Vinci system is designed to be a safe and minimally invasive option for many surgical interventions.
This is the fourth generation of the da Vinci robotic platform and it brings with it more than 20 years of learning for enhancing surgical performance. Bringing the technology to SMH cost the hospital approximately $2.5 million, SMH Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said.
Dr. Josh Scott recently moved home to Sheridan and is a surgeon with Big Horn Surgical at SMH. He said patients should be excited about the capabilities of the new system and what it means for them post-surgery.
“As surgeons, we will be able to conduct even less invasive surgeries because this new robot only requires two to four incisions between 8 to 13 millimeters long,” Scott said. “Pair that with the post-surgery benefits of shorter hospital stays and reduced recovery time, and it’s a win-win situation for patients. To have this level of technology here in Sheridan is amazing.”
There are many types of surgery that can be performed using the da Vinci surgical system according to Scott. Some of those include hernia repair, gallbladder removal, hysterectomies, ovary removal and prostatectomies.
“As our many specialists become more familiar with this technology, other surgical options will become available in the near future,” Scott said. “It’s very important for patients to know the surgeon is in control of the robot at all times. The robot does nothing without the surgeon directing every movement of the instruments.”
The surgeon uses a console at the bedside to control the precision instruments with a 3-D, high definition camera with 10 times magnification allowing access to hard-to-reach areas of the body not normally visible in other surgical procedures.
“This robot will allow our patients to remain closer to home, family and friends and that always provides an outstanding healing environment after surgery,” Scott said.
Beyond the benefits for patients, the robot-assisted surgical system also provides new opportunities for SMH staff. Holly Zajic, chief ambulatory officer for SMH, said many new providers coming out of school are trained on such systems. Having access to the robot-assisted system will help SMH attract and retain top surgeons to the area, she said.
The process to obtain the da Vinci Xi system began in the summer of 2021, when SMH leadership knew it was recruiting medical providers with the skills necessary to operate the equipment.
The equipment itself also helps better the work environment for surgeons, reducing issues such as physician fatigue.
Zajic said eventually she anticipates about 90% of the surgeons at SMH to be robotically trained. That may take time, though, as providers utilize the system to treat patients and stay up-to-date on their skills.
While the technology isn’t new to medicine, the availability of such tried-and-tested equipment in rural areas such as Sheridan is unique and provides an elevated level of care for patients, hospital staff said.