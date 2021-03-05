From right, pharmacy technician Kathy Cousins, pharmacist Jeff Rusk, and pharmacy technician Amanda Garey prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, inside the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The VA administered 350 doses Saturday to bring the total number of vaccinations to 2,050. So far, 370 people have already received their second dose from the VA. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle