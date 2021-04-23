CHEYENNE – Martin Hawes carries a laminated card in his pocket that reads: “You made a mistake, you’re not a mistake.”
It was given to him by a fellow peer support specialist at Recover Wyoming, where Hawes now works, passing along the same knowledge and coping skills that kept him involved with the organization after arriving as a participant nearly six years ago.
Among other roles, Hawes is now the coordinator for Recover Wyoming’s Telephone Recovery Support program, which launched April 1.
The free program matches staff and trained, certified volunteers from across the state with Wyomingites currently in recovery, or seeking recovery, for substance use or mental illness.
They call weekly to check in – to be a resource, to provide support, to remind them someone cares.
“We really want the caller to help guide the conversation, and then just support them as needed ... because people are most successful when they direct their own care and their own services,” Executive Director Lana Mahoney said. “So it’s just really about, ‘Hey, how’s your recovery going? What can we do to support you?’”
The program is modeled after those used by other Recovery Community Organizations across the country. Recover Wyoming, itself an RCO, falls under the national Association of Recovery Community Organizations, which is managed by Faces and Voices of Recovery. Funding for the Telephone Recovery Support program is provided by the Behavioral Health Division of the Wyoming Department of Health.
The idea to begin a TRS program started around 2012 with Recover Wyoming’s founder and former director, Laura Griffith. Mahoney called TRS “ideal” for Wyoming, with the phone-based check-ins increasing access for people who live far from similar recovery support services, have limited access to transportation or only have certain times of day they can talk with someone. It could also be useful for those who don’t feel comfortable with in-person meetings, or who would otherwise rely on agencies with limited services because of COVID-19.
Wyomingites living in rural areas are often frustrated by the lack of recovery services near them, said Sarah Ferrari, a staff member and peer support specialist. A program like TRS can help to bridge that gap, she said.
The program is still in the promotion phase, Mahoney said, with staff working to put the word out and asking for referrals from agencies like the Wyoming Department of Family Services and the COMEA House homeless shelter, and family and friends of those who may be struggling or need some extra help. Of course, people also can refer themselves.
TRS could especially help people transitioning out of incarceration or treatment, Mahoney said, because leaving a jail, prison or intensive treatment center often means a loss of structure and support.
The program’s current funding is good through the end of September, and it’s already been renewed for an additional year. But regardless of funding opportunities, Mahoney said, Recover Wyoming hopes to keep the TRS program going indefinitely.
Mahoney said this type of peer support – along with Recover Wyoming’s other, complementary peer-to-peer services – is evidence-based and has been proven to help people recovering from addiction get into and stay in long-term recovery.
One of the organization’s core philosophies is to “honor all pathways to recovery,” whether through treatment, meetings or peer support. It’s not a 12-step program, like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, Mahoney said, though staff and volunteers may refer people to these groups.
“We’re just here to kind of provide that buffet of options,” Mahoney said.
Recover Wyoming’s downtown Cheyenne office is a place where they can hold in-person meetings, provide a space to use the internet, refer individuals for treatment or other resources, or simply hang out and have a cup of coffee.
All of the organization’s peer support specialists are in long-term recovery themselves, which Mahoney said provides an extra level of trust, because people who are struggling with substance abuse realize the person they’re talking to has been there before.
“The other thing that it demonstrates is hope,” Mahoney said. “If I share with you that I’m in recovery and I’ve had challenges with a substance use disorder, but now I’m in recovery for 10 years, I have a successful career ... it provides that hope that recovery is a reality.”
The phone calls may also help people in recovery see themselves on the other end of the line one day.
“People realize they can use their personal, lived experience, maybe as a career or to support others, and that there’s something else beyond their addiction and something else beyond their mental health,” she said.
Staff member Dawn Cranmore coordinates the PATH Program, which helps people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness because of mental health issues and substance use. She said she draws heavily from her own recovery experience. Twelve-step programs didn’t work for her, but she found that volunteering at Recover Wyoming and surrounding herself with other people in recovery did.
“We’re lucky enough to have made it to the other side, and we can now help other people,” Cranmore said.
The best part about his role in peer support, Hawes said, is making a breakthrough.
“It’s the occasional success that we have, or somebody’s ... lights come back on, and they start to understand what recovery is all about,” he said. “It’s so thrilling to watch that and to carry that torch.”