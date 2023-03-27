CHEYENNE — The timeline remains unclear as to when residents will return to the Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center after the second and third floors of the building were evacuated last Saturday due to a natural gas leak.
The evacuation was a joint effort by Granite Rehab, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management staff. Granite staff continues to care for patients located on the first floor.
Most patients were moved to local health care facilities, though some were transferred to facilities in Casper. The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, which took in seven out of the 73 total evacuated residents last week, is operating off the expectation that they will return their patients to Granite on Monday.
However, Monday is still a tentative date for the residents’ return, according to Erich Kurtz, emergency manager and incident commander for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System.
“I understand that they’re in a pretty tough situation,” Kurtz said on Friday, referring to Granite. “From what I understand, they’re just not willing to set Monday in stone.”
Conversations between the VA Medical Center and Granite Rehab will continue over the weekend. The hope is that the two entities will settle on a time to return residents to their previous home on Monday.
“Our inpatient staff will continue to communicate with them and talk to them about Monday,” Kurtz continued. “Then, Monday morning, of course, we’ll definitely try to get them over so that they’re able to get comfortable during the day and get themselves settled at a reasonable time.”
It’s also unclear as to whether the issue of the gas leak has been resolved. Kurtz said he assumes the leak was fixed, given that Granite Rehab is currently monitoring whether it will have constant access to hot water over the weekend.
Granite Rehab officials refused to comment to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on the state of the repairs.
The VA Medical Center is prepared and equipped to accommodate the residents for the forseeable future. The issue isn’t a matter of whether the medical center has the resources to care for these residents, but rather that they are providing a comfortable space for them to live.
“These are hospital rooms and hospital beds, and that’s definitely not their home,” Kurtz said. “It’s not even a hotel or motel, so it can’t be fun for them, that’s for dang sure.
“We’re trying to make it as comfortable as we possibly can for them, and we’ll take care of them just as long as we possibly can.”
Wilber Lambert, 76, is one of the residents who was taken in by the VA after the evacuation. He has spent the past week concerned over the whereabouts of his friends from Granite Rehab.
Though the temporary lodging has been comfortable, he’s eager to return to Granite, where he can resume his preferred daily activities.
“When they cleared the building, they sent (residents) all over the place, but they got me here in Cheyenne,” Lambert said. “I’ll get to go back to my old stompin’ grounds, where I can do things again.
“I can go down and play bingo, and (do) all that. I miss doing that. Being stuck in the hospital room here, I don’t get to go do that stuff.”
