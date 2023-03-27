CHEYENNE — The timeline remains unclear as to when residents will return to the Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center after the second and third floors of the building were evacuated last Saturday due to a natural gas leak.

The evacuation was a joint effort by Granite Rehab, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management staff. Granite staff continues to care for patients located on the first floor.

