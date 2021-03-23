RIVERTON (WNE) — Thirty-five inmates tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the Wyoming Honor Farm north of Riverton - a drastic increase when compared to recent months.
No Honor Farm inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire month of February, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and only three inmate diagnoses had been recorded for the entire year leading up to March.
"I'm not sure I understand what's contributing to the spike," WDOC transparency division deputy administrator Paul L. Martin said Friday.
The Honor Farm can house up to 279 inmates, according to the WDOC.
Martin also thought it was "strange" that this week's increase was isolated to the inmate population.
No Honor Farm staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the WDOC said.
Martin said both staff and inmates at the facility utilize face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and officials who work with confirmed COVID-19 patients don "medical-grade" personal protective equipment. Some employees also have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Martin said, noting that they were included in the "Phase 1B" of the state's vaccination rollout plan.
Inmates also share common areas, Martin said, so "it's not surprising to see a high count in a living unit."
Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are moved to a "containment living unit," Martin said, and inmates who have been exposed to the virus are isolated to protect those who were not exposed.