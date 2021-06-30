TORRINGTON (WNE) – Trans Ova Genetics opened a satellite location at M Lazy Heart Ranch this spring and is now offering in-vitro fertilization (IVF) collection services for area cattle.
“We utilize their facilities, their chute and setup in a lab area to collect their donors. We’re taking the unfertilized egg out of the ovaries,” said Professional Services Technician Cassie Spear. “The eggs are then sent to our Iowa location, where they’ll be fertilized.”
Spear said eventually they would like to offer donor housing, recipient embryo transfers and flushing services.
Trans Ova Genetics was founded in 1980. It originated in Sioux Center, Iowa in Dr. David Faber’s garage, according to Client Service Representative Danielle Schubert.
“We’re the industry leader in advanced reproductive technologies,” she said.
Nationwide, the company’s services include embryo transfer, in vitro fertilization, sex-sorted semen, genetic preservation and cloning services.
“More than just an assisted reproductive technology company, we’re the best partner to equip our clients with the tools they need to achieve their breeding goals,” she said.
The company has nine regional centers and more than 50 satellite locations. Spear said Trans Ova opened their Torrington Satellite Center because they saw client need in the Wyoming area.
The satellite location opened on April 13, 2021. The site typically does procedures twice per month, based on demand. Those interested in signing up can contact Schubert at 605-222-4283.