WDH announces 7 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

CHEYENNE – Seven more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,938.

None of them were from Laramie County.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

A total of 315 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.07 million lives nationwide.