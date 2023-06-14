Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens

CHEYENNE — A three-day bench trial is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2024, in Teton County District Court to decide whether abortion will remain legal in Wyoming.

The scheduling and case management order from District Court Judge Melissa Owens was filed Friday, following a telephone scheduling conference between lawyers and the court’s judicial assistant last Wednesday.

