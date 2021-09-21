In this Sept. 14 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost 300 over the weekend despite an increase of more than 1,300 in laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 1,354 new confirmed cases and 187 new probable cases between Friday and Monday.
During the same time, however, the department received new reports of 1,840 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,907 active cases, a decline of 299 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases at 625; Campbell County had 434; Fremont County had 382; Laramie had 330; Sweetwater had 285; Uinta had 242; Sheridan had 222; Teton had 212; Park had 201; Lincoln had 163; Albany had 136; Converse had 121; Big Horn had 89; Crook had 71; Goshen had 64; Carbon had 60; Sublette had 55; Washakie had 54; Johnson had 40; Hot Springs had 38; Niobrara had 30; Platte had 27, and Weston had 26.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 85,499 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in the state. Of those, 80,674 have recovered.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus in Wyoming increased by 12 over the weekend to total 202. The largest number of patients was found in Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 41, while 37 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.