The LGM-30 Minuteman is a U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, in service with the Air Force Global Strike Command. As of 2021, the LGM-30G Minuteman III version [a] is the only land-based ICBM in service in the U.S. and represents the land leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, along with the Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile and nuclear weapons carried by long-range strategic bombers. U.S. Air Force photo

CHEYENNE – A local launch site for the Atlas D ICBM missile is being considered for National Historic Landmark status, the National Park Service announced Friday.

The NPS released a study identifying 24 properties with nationally significant connections to the Cold War worthy of this consideration. The new theme study was created in partnership with the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers and the Cold War Advisory Committee. The study covers the history and events between the 1945 Japanese surrender at the end of World War II and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

