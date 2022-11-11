CASPER – There is a saying that a man dies twice: Once when he breathes his last breath, and the next when people stop saying his name.

To that end, Dean Welch has led an effort to honor all of Wyoming’s fallen veterans, dating back to statehood. Welch, along with the VFW and the American Legion in Casper, have worked for more than a year to put a visible memorial to all Wyoming service members who have died in combat since 1890 in Casper’s Patterson-Zonta Park.

