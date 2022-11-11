Work progresses on the Wyoming Fallen Veterans Memorial earlier this year in Casper’s Patterson-Zonta Park. As Veterans Day approaches, the memorial is about 80% complete, and a ribbon cutting and dedication will take place Saturday afternoon. Courtesy
Donations for the planned memorial can be made through GiveSendGo or by mail to the Casper Legion Memorial, P.O. Box 2268, Casper, WY, 82601. Photo courtesy of Dean Welch
CASPER – There is a saying that a man dies twice: Once when he breathes his last breath, and the next when people stop saying his name.
To that end, Dean Welch has led an effort to honor all of Wyoming’s fallen veterans, dating back to statehood. Welch, along with the VFW and the American Legion in Casper, have worked for more than a year to put a visible memorial to all Wyoming service members who have died in combat since 1890 in Casper’s Patterson-Zonta Park.
“These names are up for everyone to read, so these men are not forgotten,” said Welch, who is the former post commander for the veterans’ organization American Legion Post 2.
The Wyoming Fallen Veterans Memorial is nearly 80% complete, and organizers will host a ribbon cutting and dedication at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3800 W. 13th St. in Casper.
“Originally, I’d hoped to do the dedication on Sept. 25, Gold Star Mothers Day,” Welch said.
When an active-duty service member dies, his or her mother automatically becomes a Gold Star mother. While manufacturing for the memorial was delayed, Welch said the oncoming winter, coupled with Veterans Day, made the upcoming weekend the best for the dedication.
“We hope a lot of the Gold Star mothers in Wyoming will be able to attend. It is their sons’ names that are on the board,” Welch said.
For more than a century, Americans have honored veterans on Nov. 11, and Congress designated Veterans Day a legal holiday in 1938. The dedication Saturday, a day after Veterans Day, will be open to the public. Welch said organizers are hoping for a good turnout.
Through the winter, volunteers will add landscaping and benches to the site. Local support for the project included donations from individuals, Casper businesses and a $30,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant. That, he said, is the largest grant AARP has ever given in Wyoming.
“People wanted to jump in because they understand that these men gave their lives for our freedom,” he said.
All of those named on the memorial were Wyoming residents, and all were killed in action. There will be names on the memorial dating back to the Spanish-American War and as recent as “our last brave warrior Rylee McCollum, (who died) in Afghanistan,” Welch said.
“I think this touches a lot of people. It is not a Casper thing, it is a Wyoming thing, and it touches the whole state,” Welch said. “We want people to know that this is here. If they are in Casper for whatever reason, we want people to know they can go to look at the memorial.”