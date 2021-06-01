CHEYENNE – The most important item to bring to the 125th anniversary of the “Daddy of ‘em All” is, without a doubt, your cellphone.
Tickets Committee Chairman John Svboda wants everyone to know that Cheyenne Frontier Days has gone (nearly) all virtual this year with its ticketing system, meaning when you buy an event ticket online, you can’t print it off – unless you want to pay a hefty price.
“We do have hard-copy tickets for people that don’t have access to the technology, primarily our senior citizens that don’t have emails, cellphones, etc.,” Svboda said. “But for people that do have the technology, we encourage them to get the digital tickets by charging them a significant surcharge. As an example, for Garth Brooks tickets, if you had the ability to get the digital, and you opted for the print ticket, it was a $35 fee per ticket.”
The way those digital tickets work is also a bit touchy, Svboda admitted, so buyers need to know that they can’t just screenshot their ticket and use that to get into the event. Mobile/digital ticketholders can use My CFD Tickets or go to www.cfdrodeo.com via the browser on their phone to access their order and view their mobile tickets in advance of the event.
To make the entrance process easier and quicker at Frontier Park, CFD asks that mobile ticketholders download and save their tickets to their phone’s Apple or Google Wallet prior to arrival.
The push for digital tickets is all due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though, as of right now, the event will be held at full capacity with no mask requirement, to be extra cautious, the General Committee decided to implement certain policies that would decrease physical touch between visitors and event staff. By showing your ticket on your phone, nobody has to touch it.
However, somebody does have to scan it, and they now have to scan you both in and out if you’re leaving part of the way through an event and want to come back in. Because his team wasn’t allowed to use wristbands or physical tickets for re-entry due to the new health and safety protocol, Svboda said it’s imperative that guests seek out event staff to be scanned out and back in if they run to their car or need to leave for any other reason, then come back.
The Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton concerts are already sold out, and a couple of the other events are headed in that direction, he added, so Svboda also encouraged guests to buy sooner rather than later – and to buy from the CFD box office directly.
“I would suggest, especially for this year, that people get their tickets, like, now,” he said, adding that he’s already seeing issues with the secondary market. “If you’re buying tickets, especially for the shows that are sold out, on the secondary market, buyer beware. … If it’s not on your account and you come out, even if it is a valid ticket, but something goes wrong, we can’t help you because we can’t trace it back if it’s a secondary sell.”