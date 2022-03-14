If you had asked Jason Eickbush about the possibility of being featured on the Food Network hit television series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” 10 years ago, he would have described it as a pipe dream and nothing more.
That changed Friday when a segment of a new episode premiered on national television featuring Jason and his family preparing a meal for the show’s star Guy Fieri.
“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” — aka “Triple D” — follows Fieri as he travels around the United States sampling the most delicious, unique and authentic homemade cuisine local restaurants can offer. Along with a green chili burrito and strawberry rhubarb pie, Fieri dug into a generations-long tradition during his stop at J’s Prairie Rose in Laramie.
As a drone shows a slow overhead crawl over downtown Laramie, Fieri describes the Prairie Rose as, “A Wyoming down-home café going from the bomb breakfast to a sweet dish.”
Fieri also quickly caught on to what’s made the Prairie Rose a favorite stop for its regulars: a killer green chili breakfast burrito and made-from-scratch strawberry rhubarb pie he said “looks like pie you’d get from a professional bakery.”
By honoring family, the Eickbushes turned the diner into what it is today: a bustling joint where locals come not just for the food, but also for community and conversation.
“There’s an immediate reward when you serve someone food,” Jason said. “You know if you did a good job.”
His restaurant career began when he worked as a cook at Old Corral Hotel & Steakhouse in Centennial. One night, a message came from the bar saying a customer loved the steak Jason cooked. From that moment on, he knew he wanted to be in the restaurant business.
On Friday, the nation got to see him cook for Fieri and a restaurant full of happy diners.
A bomb burrito
The first recipe featured in the episode was the green chili burrito, called the 7220 burrito (because Laramie’s altitude is 7,220 feet above sea level). And while Fieri repeatedly called it the “722,” he had lots of praise for the slow-roasted pork, hash browns, veggies and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered in the Prairie Rose’s scratch-made green chili that’s made with a surprising volume of butter.
Jason’s Western hospitality showed through when he left out the egg that usually comes on the 7220, as Fieri famously hates eggs.
When he was done with his tasting, the “Triple D” host grabbed a tortilla instead of a napkin.
“Brother, that is comfort food 101,” he said in describing the burrito. “I mean, that is welcome to Laramie, have a nice day, see you tomorrow morning.”
The Prairie Rose legacy
Before 410 S. 2nd St. in downtown Laramie was J’s Prairie Rose, it was home to Rose’s Chinese, another local restaurant. When the Eickbush family opened their diner in 2006 there was one condition: The three Chinese dolls displayed in the back of the restaurant would stay.
This was a recommendation of the former owner’s mother, known as “Mama Chiu.” The dolls are said to watch over the restaurant and bring it good luck.
So far, that’s proved true. Eight years ago, the neighboring building that housed Laramie Vision Clinic burned. The following year, the building next to it partially collapsed. Through it all, J’s Prairie Rose remained unscathed.
Part of the restaurant’s success can be traced to the advice and guidance of Jason’s father, Leonard Eickbush, who helped him get the diner up and running.
Leonard is the former owner of the WyColo Lodge, a restaurant that sits near the border of Wyoming and Colorado. For 30 years, Leonard worked as a head cook at University of Wyoming.
“(We are) closer to customers than you can be in other restaurants,” Leonard said of the family’s newest establishment.
The food industry veteran spent a bit of time on the other side of the kitchen counter as well. His first date with his wife, Jean, happened at the same address that’s now J’s Prairie Rose more than four decades ago when it was Sally’s Steakhouse.
Now three generations of the Eickbush family work at the bustling diner. It’s been where Jason was watched his kids grow up and where he met his wife, Anna, who also helps run the place.
“It’s wonderful having family (working the diner) because they are the ones you can trust more than anyone,” Jason said.
‘A soft spot’ for pie
While the burrito and the homemade green chili it was smothered in looked hearty, it was the strawberry rhubarb pie that had Fieri and customers cleaning their plates.
“Why would you order any other pies when strawberry rhubarb is on the menu?” asked a customer.
And Fieri, who also is known to not have a huge sweet tooth, said he has “a soft spot” for strawberry rhubarb.
“This is the kind of comfort food America was made on,” he said in wrapping up the segment on J’s Prairie Rose.
‘Down to earth’
The Eickbush family wasn’t sure what to expect when the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” crew set up shop in the small restaurant when it came to film near the end of November. Every open counter surface was covered with cameras and video equipment.
For a TV personality who owns more than 30 cars, Fieri was surprisingly down to earth, Leonard said. The family was floored by the uncanny ability of the cast and crew to recall everyone’s names throughout the two days of filming.
“It was a great experience getting to know people who loved their jobs, too,” Anna said.
While the filming process has changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trio agreed that they wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
It’s also one that’s far from over. The family is expecting a busy summer with their newfound fame, as fans of the show are known to travel across the country to sample the food at Fieri’s featured “Triple D” gems.
While J’s Prairie Rose is already one of Laramie’s busier breakfast spots, the family expects to have a waitlist every day throughout the summer. While this could upset some regulars, the family will continue to do what it does best: make great food and honor family.
“(Even) if it never aired, the experience was worth it,” Leonard said.