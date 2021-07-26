CHEYENNE – Frontier Park will feature a few security upgrades and changes during this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“All we’re trying to do is bring ourselves up to an industry standard that folks can feel, when they come out here, they’re safe and protected,” CFD Security Committee chairman Buck Reisner said.
One of the most notable additions this year is a clear bag policy, which requires guests to bring personal items in a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag not larger than 12” by 6” by 12”, with exceptions for inspected medical items and diaper bags. One-gallon plastic freezer bags are also allowed, along with clutch bags no larger than 5” by 7”. Only one bag is allowed per person.
The policy will make it easier for security to see prohibited items, but it will also help limit their physical contact with guests’ personal belongings, Reisner said.
There is also a new perimeter fence around the park, and guests will pass through metal detectors at pedestrian entrance gates.
Reisner said the metal detectors are “less offensive than what going to the airport is.” Still, with high demand for parking and a generally busy atmosphere at the park, he advised rodeo patrons to arrive a few hours before the show starts to make absolutely sure they’re in their seats in time.
As usual, no firearms or weapons are allowed at Frontier Park, and any bag brought into the park can be searched at any time.
The process of upgrading security began in preparation for the 2020 show, Reisner said. Though the cancellation of last year’s show was undesirable and upsetting to many, he said the delay helped the Security Committee take an even more detailed look at possible improvements.
The committee looked at measures in place at events similar to Frontier Days, including sporting events. Reisner said the rodeo’s new clear bag policy is modeled closely on the one used by the University of Wyoming.
“We’re doing what we feel we need to do to bring ourselves in the right area of the standard, and we’re shooting for the higher end,” he said.
Police officers assigned to work at Frontier Days focus only on criminal calls within the park, with other officers responding to calls throughout the city, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said. A private security group was hired to address non-criminal activity within the park, she said.
Reisner added that the number of private security will be larger than that of city police.
Farkas said police officer staffing at the event is based on predicted attendance, which is measured by ticket sales. Each officer must work at least two shifts during Frontier Days, and additional officers are assigned to events and shows with higher attendance.
Still, in the case of an unexpected incident, Frontier Days will have access to any members of the police department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department or Wyoming Highway Patrol that are needed, Reisner said.