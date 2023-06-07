Walbright Creek drainage

The confluence of Walbright Creek drainage with the North Platte River is pictured on Aug. 6, 2022. Debris flow from flash flooding is visible.

 USDA Forest Service/courtesy

A temporary camping prohibition, impacting dispersed overnight stays along the North Platte River on the west side of the Snowy Range, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, is again in place.

A forest order to implement the closure, was established May 19 for public safety because of the high probability for life-threatening hazards due to post-wildfire conditions. A similar order was in place during 2021 and 2022, according to a news release from the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

