Hydrogen gas molecule

A hydrogen H2 gas molecule is shown in this 3D rendering. Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – A regional hydrogen hub in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming is one step closer to reality after the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program issued an “Encouraged” recommendation for the concept paper submitted by Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub.

According to the DOE, reviewers only issued “Encouraged” recommendations to 33 of the 79 concept papers that were submitted earlier this fall.

