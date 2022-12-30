CHEYENNE – A regional hydrogen hub in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming is one step closer to reality after the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program issued an “Encouraged” recommendation for the concept paper submitted by Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub.
According to the DOE, reviewers only issued “Encouraged” recommendations to 33 of the 79 concept papers that were submitted earlier this fall.
WISHH members were notified of the recommendation on Tuesday. This follows a process in which reviewers independently scored each concept paper based on evaluation criteria.
The term “regional clean hydrogen hub” is defined by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as “a network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity.”
Applicants encouraged to proceed by DOE plan to develop all elements critical to a regional clean hydrogen hub: comprising production, end-uses, and connective infrastructure; demonstrating capabilities to execute a project plan or to attract and hire such capabilities; planning to deploy proven technologies; and indicating commitments to clean hydrogen and meaningful community benefits
“The WISHH concept represents a collective effort of a multi-state coalition to secure and sustain our regional energy economy," said Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Dr. Glen Murrell. "The positive response to our concept paper is not unexpected, as we know we have a winning proposal. We have a lot of work to do to capitalize on this good news, and we are looking forward to building on our concept and submitting a winning application."
Although encourage/discourage notifications do not prevent any entity that submitted a Concept Paper from submitting a full application, the recommendation serves to caution applicants who received a “discourage” notification from expending the time and resources necessary to develop a successful full application. The final application deadline is April 7, and DOE anticipates selecting awardees during the summer of 2023.