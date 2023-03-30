CASPER – A woman accused of setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic is being released from jail to live with her parents while a federal grand jury considers her case.

Lorna Green appeared Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Cheyenne, where a magistrate judge weighed whether to hold the 22-year-old in custody. She is formally charged with felony arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

