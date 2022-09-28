CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar has released the results of this year’s judicial performance assessment, in which Laramie County lawyers supported all seven local judges.
The state bar, in conjunction with the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, conducts this assessment for attorneys’ feedback and to learn whether they think those judges standing for retention should remain in office. All active members of the state bar were invited to participate, according to a news release. This year, 22% took part.
In order to evaluate and comment on a judge’s performance, an attorney affirms he/she has indeed appeared before that judge during the previous two years. In the case of Supreme Court justices, evaluations are also allowed based on reading written opinions from those jurists.
Wyoming’s five Supreme Court justices must stand for retention every eight years. District court judges run every six years, and circuit court judges every four years. Voters go to the polls during each general election and decide whether those jurists standing for retention should remain in office.
The poll only includes the question regarding a judge’s retention if that person runs that year. No Supreme Court justices are up for retention this year.
In Laramie County, the three circuit court and four district court judges all received adequate or above adequate ratings in every category. Attorneys voted overwhelmingly they should stay on the bench.
Circuit Judge Sean Chambers received 30 votes of support from the 39 eligible attorneys, with four opposed and five having no opinion.
Of the 82 lawyers eligible to weigh in on the performance of district Judge Thomas Campbell, 61 said he should be retained, 11 said he should not, and 10 had no opinion.
The worst performance on the survey was by District Judge Catherine Rogers, who received 49 votes of support, 20 votes against retention and 13 "no opinions." However, she received "above adequate" marks in every category except "Promptly issues a decision on a case after trial/hearing," which was "adequate."