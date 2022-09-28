Gavel photo
Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar has released the results of this year’s judicial performance assessment, in which Laramie County lawyers supported all seven local judges.

The state bar, in conjunction with the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, conducts this assessment for attorneys’ feedback and to learn whether they think those judges standing for retention should remain in office. All active members of the state bar were invited to participate, according to a news release. This year, 22% took part.

