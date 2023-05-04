GREEN RIVER – The motion to approve the second reading of proposed amendments to the current leash law in Green River was defeated during the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
Those who supported and opposed the amendments to Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 6, Section 6-1, and 6-21, Animals at Large Prohibited, had the opportunity to speak during the meeting.
Councilman Gary Killpack pointed out that there are posted signs throughout city parks, such as the Greenbelt, informing pet owners to leash and clean up after their pets.
He explained that the ordinance already specifies that when the dog is off the physical property of the owner and not in the immediate restraints of a competent person, it is considered a dog-at-large.
“My position is it’s already in the ordinance,” said Killpack. “We don’t need to change it.”
Killpack asked Shaun Sturlaugson, interim police chief, if the amendments would change in terms of enforcement.
Sturlaugson answered “No” and that the new amendment may clarify language “a little bit.”
According to Sturlaugson, officers specify that the dog was not on restraints when the owner is receiving a citation for dog-at-large.
“I don’t know if the amendment will change a whole lot from our perspective,” said Sturlaugson.
Killpack pointed out that if the amendment isn’t going to change the enforcement, he sees “no value in it.”
“Why change it?” he asked. “I can only think of one or two times when I’ve seen a dog not on a leash in the last two or three weeks on the Greenbelt.”
Killpack said that it’s more bothersome when pet owners don’t clean up after their dogs in public parks.
“I think it’s absolutely silly to change the law.”
According to Killpack, the Green River Animal Control had eight calls in 2022 for issues involving dogs.
Since Mayor Pete Rust was not at the meeting, council president George Jost conducted the meeting.
Jost read a letter from Tracy Wyant, animal control director, regarding the proposed amendments. She said that making a call to report someone breaking the leash law is a first step.
“People need to take a little action if they want something done,” said Jost.
Killpack revealed that the current ordinance also states that off-leash areas can be designated by the city administrator.
“I don’t think that’s right,” Killpack said. “What if you have a dog lover and dogs can run anywhere in the city without a leash or a dog hater and dogs aren’t allowed anywhere?”
Ron Williams, councilman, said that the law also states that the animal needs to be controlled in a vehicle too.
The council agreed that once a dog escapes from a vehicle, the dog would be considered “at large.”
“It’s already there – it reminds people to control their animal,” said Williams. “The amendment wouldn’t bring new changes.”
Councilman Robert Berg said that Green River’s perception is that there hasn’t been a leash law for dogs. He voted for the amendment because he believed it would “clean up the language” and let owners know that there will be consequences if “a dog is chasing people down a sidewalk.”
Councilwoman Sherry Bushman said the amendment was about “fine-tuning" the ordinance and “to articulate” it, but it’s up to the citizens to report it.
“A lot of it is proactive, but I do agree with Gary about the city administrator designating areas for dogs – maybe it should involve more than one person,” said Bushman.
“The existing ordinance states that the dog can’t go any place in Green River unless it’s on a leash,” said Killpack. “If someone takes their dog to Scotts Bottom and takes it off the leash, they’re breaking the law. That’s how the existing law reads.”
Killpack added that if they "want to add some teeth to an ordinance", they need to include areas in Green River where a dog can run without a leash.
“I don’t see any advantage at all in changing it.”
Martha Holzgrafe, GRPD juvenile department officer, spoke as a member of the Green River community. She not only has a city-owned animal, but she also has her regular dogs at home.
“One of the things that I find a little concerning in regard to the amendment is that it appears we’re hurting the animals by taking away their abilities,” said Holzgrafe.
She explained that after she works eight hours a day, she takes the dogs to the Greenbelt.
“It gives Buddy something to look forward to and it gives him the ability to continue working and doing what he's supposed to do. And it’s not just for him, but for my other dogs as well,” she shared.
She pointed out that the owners should be aware of their surroundings and act accordingly.
“It’s my responsibility as a dog owner to look ahead, not the dog,” Holzgrafe said. “We’re punishing the animal, whereas, versus punishing the responsible person that should be able to handle their dog appropriately.”
Green River resident Scott Shriner and his wife, Rochelle brought their 5-year-old yellow Labrador, Ozzy, to the meeting and spoke against the ordinance.
The Shriners told Rocket-Miner that they’re pleased that the amendments were not added to the ordinance.
According to the couple, they take Ozzy to the Greenbelt every day, “even at 10 below zero.”
“We’re pretty religious about taking our dog out there twice a day,” said Shriner. “We have to keep Ozzy in good hunting shape.”
He added, “There are so many of us that meet over there, and all the dogs have a good time there. Other than the ones who don’t go there often and might leave a mess, there haven’t been any problems.”
Rochelle said, “It’s social hour for those dogs, and we all take care of them.”