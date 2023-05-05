An Albany County deputy pulled over a car, and when he reached the driver’s window, he noticed that the driver was extremely nervous. The deputy asked him why?

The problem was the flashing lights on the squad vehicle. “The lights make me real nervous,” the driver said.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus