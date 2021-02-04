At a glance

A Cheyenne man is suing two Laramie County Sheriff's deputies for their actions during a middle-of-the-night welfare check in January 2020. The incident ended in the man and his mother being stunned, arrested and each charged with one count of interference with a peace officer. The charges against both were later dismissed.

The civil suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, also includes the Laramie County Board of Commissioners as a defendant, alleging the county board is liable for wrongful acts committed by its peace officers.