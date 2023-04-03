Carissa Dunn-Pollard

Carissa Dunn-Pollard

CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from a local theater company over the span of two years.

Late last November, Carissa J. Dunn-Pollard, 45, was accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as a part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. At the time, the charges against Dunn-Pollard carried a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus