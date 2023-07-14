Parking citations throughout Laramie have been on the rise over the past few years. The Laramie Police Department recently revisited suggestions on ways to deter people from parking illegally.
During a Laramie City Council work session Tuesday, Laramie Police Chief Brian Browne and Community Service Officer Robert Austin presented the council the current citation numbers and the department’s plan for the future.
“I would like to emphasize that our parking enforcement program is a deterrent,” Browne said. “We don’t want community members or people coming from the outside of our community parking illegally anywhere in our city and these individuals (community service officers) make sure that they’re complying with the ordinances that you’ve approved and set forth.”
Parking citations from 2020-23 have increased by 42.4% and still counting. As of June 15, 3,123 parking citations have been issued, 69% for residential parking, 16% for no-parking zones or yellow zones, 6% for overtime parking and the remaining 9% coming from parking in crosswalks or in front of a fire hydrant.
Parking citations for the last two decades in Laramie have cost $10 with the exception of handicap parking, residential permit parking and parking in limited parking zones.
Austin described the most common issue is people, especially University of Wyoming students, are willing to pay the $10 fee than having to walk in the cold.
“I’ve actually had students come up to me and tell me, ‘well, I’m late to class and I’ll just pay the $10 ticket’ and they’ll park in the yellow zone right in front of me,” Austin said. “There’s not much I can do, but here’s a $10 ticket and they don’t care.”
The police department’s plans to increase fees to $40 would more closely match neighboring towns, according to the presentation. The department also plans to increase fire hydrant fees, remove tow fees, begin writing expired registration citations and place parking meters downtown. Those fee increases are yet to be determined.
“Are there any statistics to back up that if we increase these fees; that it would deter some of these parking?” Councilmember Brandon Newman asked. “You know back home parking tickets were $5-$10, and I had no problem paying that on some of those days.”
Browne said he was not currently aware of any specific statistics at the moment, telling the council that most of his recommendations were based on other neighboring communities and conversations he has had with Laramie community members.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.