CHEYENNE — A Colorado resident has filed a civil lawsuit against Cheyenne Frontier Days Inc. and a man he claims was a staff member or volunteer at a 2022 event.
Frederick D. Amen claims that he was attending an evening concert at Frontier Park Arena on July 21, 2022, when a staff member — identified only as John Doe — pushed him to the ground, according to documents filed Monday in federal court. Amen claims the injuries he suffered continue to this day, and he is seeking financial compensation.
Amen alleges that the Cheyenne Police Department and security officers at the Frontier Days event refused to identify the worker in question. Amen and his attorney submitted a photo as part of the court filing to identify the plaintiff, in lieu of having his name.
According to a complaint filed by his attorney, Frederick Harrison, Amen walked through a gap in the audience barricade to use the restroom. On his way back to his spot, Amen alleges that the unidentified guard told him he was not allowed to re-enter the show, despite having a ticket.
“(The) Plaintiff did not argue with John Doe. Instead, Plaintiff walked away from (him),” Harrison said in the complaint.
The court document went on to say that the man pushed Amen to the ground, resulting in serious injury that Amen claims he hasn’t been able to address.
“Plaintiff received serious injuries to his elbow and back when thrown to the ground. Plaintiff continues to suffer from the serious injuries received at the hands of the redshirted individual to the present day,” the complaint reads. “Plaintiff does not have medical insurance, and therefore has not been able to receive medical treatment that he needs for his surgery.”
Amen’s attorney filed a cause of action, citing battery, against the unnamed defendant. He filed a second cause of action of negligence and vicarious liability against Cheyenne Frontier Days Inc. Amen is also seeking punitive damages from both parties.
Amen requested $75,000 or more for “medical expenses to date, future medical expenses, emotional distress and pain and suffering for the damages incurred.”
Harrison also submitted a jury demand, requesting a jury hear the case.
“We were notified about this just yesterday,” said Cheyenne Frontier Days Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Gamst. “At this stage, we don’t have any comment on this ongoing litigation.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle has not been able to verify that any event took place inside the arena on July 21, 2022. Previous reporting indicated that the first Frontier Nights performance took place on July 22. It is unclear if the date in the court filing was written in error. Harrison was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.