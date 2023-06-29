Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo logo red

CHEYENNE — A Colorado resident has filed a civil lawsuit against Cheyenne Frontier Days Inc. and a man he claims was a staff member or volunteer at a 2022 event.

Frederick D. Amen claims that he was attending an evening concert at Frontier Park Arena on July 21, 2022, when a staff member — identified only as John Doe — pushed him to the ground, according to documents filed Monday in federal court. Amen claims the injuries he suffered continue to this day, and he is seeking financial compensation.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

