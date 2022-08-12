LARAMIE – Language in a new ordinance regulating landlords and rental units that generated an upswell of public comment and debate. Now, it has been ruled vague and unconstitutional by a District Court judge.

Judge Tori Kricken, who serves the 2nd Judicial District in Albany County, ruled partly in favor of a local property management company challenging the new regulations, which are set to go into effect Jan. 1. Kricken found some language in the ordinance to be vague or inadequate, prompting questions about what the future of its enforcement could look like.

