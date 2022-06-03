CHEYENNE – Sylvia Hackl believes she has the experience to take over the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.
Hackl was asked by then-Governor-elect Jim Geringer to take up the position of state public defender, which heads the statewide public defender’s office. She took the position in 1995. The office had just had a program audit, Hackl recalled, and was over budget and understaffed.
At the end of her first year leading it, that office got a positive program review. Legislators also approved her proposed budget, she said.
Hackl served as state public defender for six years, until Geringer asked her to join the State Board of Equalization.
Now, after filing to run for Laramie County district attorney on Friday, Hackl, a Republican, wants to use what she learned rebuilding the State Public Defender’s Office.
“Running a statewide office whose sole focus is criminal justice, making sure it’s got the right people in the right places, and that you’ve got the budget to support the work you’re required to do by the Constitution was what being a public defender was like, and I think that that experience will enable me to address whatever is going on” at the DA’s office, Hackl, 66, said in a Wednesday interview.
Priorities
Hackl said her first priority would be to look at staffing. She said it was her understanding that the office is understaffed.
“That needs to be addressed, because you can’t take care of the cases if you don’t have the attorneys,” she said. “There’s only so much one attorney can do.”
The second priority would be “establishing communication with all the stakeholders,” including crime victims, law enforcement and courts.
This “doesn’t mean that everybody always gets what they want. But it does mean people should feel free to call, to ask questions, and then to understand the responses in context and be comfortable,” Hackl said.
Third, she said she wants to build a sustainable office structure.
“I believe that the DA’s office – with the exception of the district attorney, who, by state statute, is elected – should be nonpolitical (in) terms of its staff,” Hackl said. “And so, when a new DA is elected, the function of the office doesn’t change, the staffing doesn’t change, unless necessary, and things just move forward.”
Background
Hackl has worked in various other legal positions since 1980.
Most recently, Hackl worked as a staff attorney for U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson. She handled all prisoner litigation for the court from September 2019 through September 2021.
Immediately prior, she was Cheyenne city attorney for two years.
She said she’s seen both sides of the criminal justice system, having worked for nearly a decade in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
“First of all, I know the criminal justice system. Secondly, I know how to run a legal office. And thirdly, I know I’m a good leader, because I’ve been in leadership positions in several different organizations,” Hackl said.
Manlove’s seat
Current Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove has been the subject of controversy. She was elected in November 2018 and took office Jan. 7, 2019.
Manlove did not file to run for a second term. This term ends in January.
Hackl said she’d “been aware of and watching the situation in the District Attorney’s Office, which, in some respects, really began the day that Ms. Manlove took office and terminated a bunch of staff.”
On Manlove’s first day in office, she fired several staff members who’d worked under former DA Jeremiah Sandburg, hiring replacements the following day.
{span}The Wyoming Supreme Court may soon decide if Manlove should face sanctions possibly up to losing her law license. A {span}Wyoming State Bar panel has recommended she be disbarred for not running her office properly and misuse of prosecutorial discretion.{/span}{/span}
Hackl said the office needs “strong leadership.” She said she was interested to see who would run, including if Manlove would try for a second term in the midst of a disciplinary proceeding.
Hackl ultimately decided to file on the final day to run for county office as a Republican or Democrat.
Even though she filed last-minute, Hackl said “it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.”
“I was just waiting to see what was going to happen. And I think lots of lawyers in town were,” she said. “I had been watching and pondering for at least a month.”
Hackl also ran for DA in 2002. She lost to then-incumbent Jon Forwood.
According to Wyoming State Bar Counsel Mark Gifford, Hackl has been licensed and in good standing since she was admitted in 1980. She does not have a disciplinary history.